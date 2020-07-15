SCHIEWETZ, William E. "Bill" William E. "Bill" Schiewetz, 92 of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born April 21, 1928, in Centerville, Ohio, the son of Earl and Blanche (Pitzer) Schiewetz. Bill was a 1946 graduate of Centerville High School and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Miamisburg. He retired from Ohio Bell Telephone Company after 44 years of service. Bill spent many years coaching boys' basketball and baseball and as a volunteer fire fighter from Miami Township. He was a hard worker, enjoyed gardening, and loved spending time with his family. Bill is survived by his children, David (Amy) Schiewetz and Jeri (Kevin) Parson; grandchildren, Jamie (Donnie) Hoskins, Paul Parson, Ryan (Tara) Schiewetz and Justin Schiewetz; great-grandchildren, Chandler, Parker, Conner, Reagan, Marley, Lane, and Luke; sister-in-law, Nancy Burkhart; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara (Kauffman) Schiewetz; and his brother, Robert Schiewetz. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Miamisburg with Pastor Rick Gutheil officiating. Due to COVID-19, social distancing rules will be in place and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 470 S. Gebhart Church Rd., Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com