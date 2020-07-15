1/1
William SCHIEWETZ
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHIEWETZ, William E. "Bill" William E. "Bill" Schiewetz, 92 of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born April 21, 1928, in Centerville, Ohio, the son of Earl and Blanche (Pitzer) Schiewetz. Bill was a 1946 graduate of Centerville High School and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Miamisburg. He retired from Ohio Bell Telephone Company after 44 years of service. Bill spent many years coaching boys' basketball and baseball and as a volunteer fire fighter from Miami Township. He was a hard worker, enjoyed gardening, and loved spending time with his family. Bill is survived by his children, David (Amy) Schiewetz and Jeri (Kevin) Parson; grandchildren, Jamie (Donnie) Hoskins, Paul Parson, Ryan (Tara) Schiewetz and Justin Schiewetz; great-grandchildren, Chandler, Parker, Conner, Reagan, Marley, Lane, and Luke; sister-in-law, Nancy Burkhart; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara (Kauffman) Schiewetz; and his brother, Robert Schiewetz. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Miamisburg with Pastor Rick Gutheil officiating. Due to COVID-19, social distancing rules will be in place and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 470 S. Gebhart Church Rd., Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
9378663373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved