|
|
SCHOOLEY, William L. 71, of Chino, Ca, passed away on Sunday, August 4. He was born in Hamilton, OH, on November 23, 1947, to Edgar II and Nell Schooley. He was retired from American Aggregates where he worked for over 30 years. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving 3 tours with the U.S. Army. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters: Jennifer Schooley, Jill Martinez, Jodie Polk, and Kristina Autry; brother Edgar Schooley III, sister Penny Whitlock, and brother Stephen Schooley; 2 granddaughters; 2 nephews and 3 nieces. Graveside services will be held at Butler County Memorial Park on Thursday, August 15, at 2pm with Pastor Jake Jacobs of Princeton Pike Church of God officiating. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 9, 2019