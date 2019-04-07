SCHRODI, William J. "Bill" Age 77 of Beavercreek, OH passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born November 19, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio to Joseph and Mary (Blazek) Schrodi. Bill married Sue Arnette on November 4, 1961 in Dayton, OH. Bill attended Kiser High School, graduated from Patterson Co-Op in 1960 and retired from Chrysler in 2003 after 20 plus years. He dearly loved his wife of 57 years, whom he met in seventh grade at McGuffey Middle School and would serenade her over the phone. They enjoyed so many things they did together, such as going out to eat, playing cards and in their younger years, playing sports together and dancing. He loved playing golf with his friends, son and grandsons at various courses in Dayton. Bill was an avid softball player in the city of Dayton, playing for several teams, winning many tournaments and home run king trophies. He loved spending time with his family as well as watching his grandchildren grow up and play sports. Bill especially enjoyed the holiday's when the family was together but Easter was his favorite, hiding Easter baskets for his entire family in very unique locations throughout the house. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. Bill is survived by his wife Sue; two daughters, Debbie (William) Janson, Tonya (Keith) Krynzel; a son, Bill (Barb) Schrodi; five grandchildren, Ryan Janson, Bryan Janson, Zach Schrodi, Kylie and Kinsley Krynzel; one great grandchild, Bristol Jean Janson; two sister in laws, Virginia Schrodi and Tonie Neal; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Anna (Frank) Kelley, Dorothy (Orville) Smith, Katherine (Freddie) Marcum, Laura (Paris) Hudson and Marylou Schrodi; brothers, Joseph Jr. (Olive), Frank (Dorothy) and Jack Schrodi. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton- Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A Memorial Service will follow the gathering at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 444 West 3rd Street, Dayton, OH 45402. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary