|
|
SCHUL, William "Bill" 82, of Hamilton, Ohio peacefully passed away on August 14, 2019. He was born May 11, 1937, the son of William and Louise Schul. He graduated from Fairfield High School as the valedictorian in 1955 and went on to receive his bachelor's degree in paper engineering from North Carolina State University. Shortly after graduating from college with Phi Beta Kappa honors, he married Carol Hampton, his wife of sixty years. They had three daughters and lived in Ohio, Michigan, California, and Pennsylvania before retiring to Hamilton in 1993. Bill worked as an operations manager in the paper industry. He enjoyed playing golf, cheering for his beloved Buckeyes, and most importantly, spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his infectious laugh and the laughter he inspired in all those who were lucky enough to know him. Joy is a word that explains Bill well he was a joy to be around, instilled joy in those around him, and sought joy in all he did. Bill was a friend to all he came across and will be especially missed by those who survive him - his wife Carol Schul, two brothers George and David Schul, three daughters, Amy Schul, Pamela Rizzi, and Cynthia Lange, his son-in-law, Thomas Rizzi, six grandchildren, Justin, Scott, Lauren, and Megan Rizzi, and Bethany and Bennett Lange. He is preceded in death by his parents. A visitation is scheduled at Zion Lutheran Church at 10am on Saturday, August 17th, followed by a funeral service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to The . Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 16, 2019