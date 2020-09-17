1/1
William SCOTT
SCOTT, William R. "Willie" William R. "Willie" Scott, 69, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away September 11, 2020. He was born March 21, 1951, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Geno and Mary Catherine (Roberts) Scott. He retired from Springfield Impregnators, Inc. and served his country in the U. S. Navy as a Seaman. Mr. Scott was a caring and kind person and always had a nice smile. He is survived by two loving sons, Marlan Massey-Scott and William Scott Jr. of Springfield, Ohio; three sisters, Diane (Donald) Jeffrey of Boston, Massachusetts, Beth Ann Scott and Kim Scott; five brothers, Geno Scott Jr., Ronald C. Scott, Charles A. Scott, Anthony O. Scott and Roy D. Scott Sr.; a very special aunt, Betty J. Henry; special cousin, Linda Davis all of Springfield, Ohio, and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, David and Ralph Scott. Visitation is Friday, September 18, 2020, from 10-10:30 a.m. in the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com

Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
527 Robert C. Henry Way
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 460-7721
