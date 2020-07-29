1/1
William SEITTER
1946 - 2020
SEITTER, William Charles "Bill" 74, of Middletown, passed away on July 27, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on April 20, 1946, in Middletown to the late Oliver & Ruth (Pratt) Seitter. Bill worked in the maintenance dept. for AK Steel for 30 years retiring in 1999. Recently he worked for Warren Co. Parks at Armco Park as a grounds keeper. He was an avid golfer, well-traveled explorer with a bigger than life personality. Member of the Moose Lodge # 501, a social dance club and former Madison H.S. Alumni Class of 1964. He is lovingly survived by a son, William C. Seitter II (Kris McGuire); his daughters, Rebecca Malott and Anna Marie Seitter; his four grandchildren, Mackenzie Seitter, Avarie, Cecillia and Reece Malott and his brother, John (Lois) Seitter. Visitation will be on Friday, July 31st from 5-7:00 pm at the Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio, with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 7:00 pm with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com


Published in Journal-News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
