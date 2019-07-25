SENFTEN, William Ray 66, of Centerville, OH, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019, after a 10 month battle with cancer. He was born June 8, 1953 in Middletown, OH to Jack and Eileen Senften. Bill graduated from Middletown High School in 1971, and The Ohio State University in 1975, with a degree in accounting. He went on to earn his CPA degree. Bill began his career at Lynch, Tucker and Associates, a CPA firm in Zanesville, OH. It was there that he met his wife, Debbie, of 42 years. They moved to Worthington, OH where he worked at Anchor Swan Corporation. In 1992, he was transferred to Dayton, where he worked for Dayco Corporation as Controller and VP of Finance. When Dayco was acquired from another company and moved from Dayton, he worked for Avery Dennison, and most recently, CTC Plastics as their CFO. Bill met many lifelong friends throughout the years. He always had a kind word for all who knew him. He loved to play tennis in his younger years, and was happy to visit Wimbledon a few years ago. He also enjoyed a good game of golf and visits to the beach. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and loved going to the games and tailgating with friends. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Debra (Weaver) Senften; daughters Jennifer (Adam) Kayser of Centerville, OH, and Jodi (Hugh) Fullerton of Columbus, OH; five grandchildren: Jack, Ryan, and Emma Kayser, and Jayden and Raegan Fullerton. He is also survived by his sister, Kay (Senften) Warren of Worthington, OH, loving in-laws, Marsha (Bill) Ostler of Saginaw, MI, and Doug (Ginny) Weaver, of Allison Park, PA, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Eileen Senften, and great nephew, Collin Warren. Bill wanted to be sure to thank everyone who supported him and prayed for him throughout his illness. He appreciated the cards, visits, and flowers. We would also like to thank for all their care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of these wonderful organizations: , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420; or to the Precision Cancer Medicine Fund, #315680, The James Cancer Hospital, 660 Ackerman Road, Columbus, OH 43218, for cancer research. Visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45429. We will have a celebration of his life at 11 am Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45459. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, OH. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 25, 2019