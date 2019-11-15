|
SHACKLEFORD, William "Bill" "Dub" A kind, wise, and fun man, loving father, precious husband, and good friend, William "Bill" "Dub" Shackleford, age 72, of Spring Valley, passed away Tuesday, November 12th, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. Bill was born December 14th, 1946 to Claude Shackleford and Betty (Hensley) Shackleford. He was formerly a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Kettering. He was retired from NCR, Dayton. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and son, Benjamin "Ben." Bill is survived by his loving wife Donna, son James "Jay" of Xenia, grandson Aidan of Cincinnati (U.C.), brother Claude of Florida, and many other family members and friends. Bill "Dub" loved God, family, and country. He served his country with honor in the Army National Guard. Until recently, he lived on and owned a stock farm. He loved everything about the farm, especially his horses, cattle, and tractor. Bill also liked to bowl and golf with his buds, Jay and Aidan, trail ride and hunt with his dear friend Dan Davidson "D", and enjoyed time spent with cousin Dave. He previously could sing in a deep bass and play the guitar. He built many beautiful things and played a competitive game of cards. He was a joy! To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to Bill's visitation and viewing on Sunday November 17th from 4-6 pm at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook. Life celebration services will be Monday, November 18th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Conner & Koch with the Honorable Floyd Hudson officiating. A procession to Maple Grove Cemetery will follow. After the interment, you are welcome to join the family at Conner & Koch for a memorial luncheon to continue celebrating Bill's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Children's Hospital Dayton (envelopes available at Conner & Koch). You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story about Bill at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on his name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2019