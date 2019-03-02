SHEFFEY, William Preston Age 75, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 1, 1943 in Annapolis, Maryland, and moved to Ohio after graduating from Bethel College in Bethel, Tennessee, where he received a Master's Degree in Teaching and Child Psychology. He taught sixth grade at Amanda and Wildwood Elementary Schools for the Middletown City School System for over 30 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Church of Ascension. After retiring he was a wine consultant at Middletown Fine Wine and Spirits. He and special friend, Marilee, fed the stray cats at Smith Park. Preceding him in death were his parents, Preston and Virginia Sheffey; and brother, Barton Sheffey in 2001. He is survived by one son, Rolf (Sandra) Sheffey; two grandchildren, Jacob Kirby-Sheffey and David (Shelley) Sheffey; and many extended family, students and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to area animal charities. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary