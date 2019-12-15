Home

William Simpson Obituary
SIMPSON, William B. Of Yellow Springs, Ohio passed away on Saturday December 7, 2019. Memorial service will be held on Saturday December 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 600 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio. Family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon. The Alpha Omega Service will take place at 12:30 pm follow by the Memorial Service at 1:00pm with Pastor William E. Randolph officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019
