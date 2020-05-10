Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for William SINK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William SINK


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William SINK Obituary
SINK, William Leonard "Bill" Age 81 of Clayton passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 25th 1939, to his parents, Cleo and Charlene (Marshman) Sink. Bill was preceded in death by his father in 1968 and by his mother in 1973. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (High) Sink and 2 married daughters and their children: Michelle Lindemann (Jason) and their 2 daughters (Michayla & Ashtyn) and Melinda Haney (Norman) and their 4 children (Emmalise, Larkin, Julianne & Barrett). In addition, he is survived by his sister, Alice Joy Strong and her 2 children: Kelly (Olohana) and Shawna plus children. Bill grew up in Kettering and attended Fairmont High School. He was in the class of 1957. Although, he graduated from San Lorenzo High School when his family moved. After graduation, he joined the US Air Force and served 4 years. He married Carolyn in 1964. Bill worked at a liquid oxygen plant, had factory jobs and enjoyed selling cars. Bill was a member of churches all his life (Kettering Community Church, Mt Olive U.C.C, Salem Church of God and The Covenant at Sugar Grove). He dearly loved his family and will be missed by all. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -