SINK, William Leonard "Bill" Age 81 of Clayton passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 25th 1939, to his parents, Cleo and Charlene (Marshman) Sink. Bill was preceded in death by his father in 1968 and by his mother in 1973. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (High) Sink and 2 married daughters and their children: Michelle Lindemann (Jason) and their 2 daughters (Michayla & Ashtyn) and Melinda Haney (Norman) and their 4 children (Emmalise, Larkin, Julianne & Barrett). In addition, he is survived by his sister, Alice Joy Strong and her 2 children: Kelly (Olohana) and Shawna plus children. Bill grew up in Kettering and attended Fairmont High School. He was in the class of 1957. Although, he graduated from San Lorenzo High School when his family moved. After graduation, he joined the US Air Force and served 4 years. He married Carolyn in 1964. Bill worked at a liquid oxygen plant, had factory jobs and enjoyed selling cars. Bill was a member of churches all his life (Kettering Community Church, Mt Olive U.C.C, Salem Church of God and The Covenant at Sugar Grove). He dearly loved his family and will be missed by all. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020