SMITH, William Andrew Age 64, of Waynesville, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. William was born March 9, 1955 in Bronx, NY to William and Barbara (Vogt) Smith. Bill spent his formative years in Champaign, IL making lifelong friends. He led the sporting goods industry for 30 years; 26 years spent at Huffy, where his last station was CEO of the bicycle corporation. He was a devout Catholic and loyal member of Emmanuel Catholic Church. Bill was loved and respected by many. He had a passion for life and travel. He enjoyed muscle cars, riding Harleys, rock n roll music and never passed up a chocolate chip cookie. His love for God, family and our country were abundant. He was generous, wise, selfless, determined, honorable, a caring advisor, loving, effervescent, carefree, with a rebel's spirit. As a servant leader, he changed lives. Bill's desire to make people happy with his infectious charm and childlike heart are what make him truly one of a kind, and cannot be replaced. He was preceded in death by his parents. William is survived by his loving wife, Rachel (Ross); children, Michael (Abigail) Smith, Connor (Michael) Cook; stepsons, Jeremiah (Britney) and their daughter, Rosslyn, Elijah and Josiah; grandchildren, Grace and Patrick Smith; sisters, Linda Spreadbury and Caroline Canales; and several nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends 4-7pm, Monday, May 13, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10am, Tuesday, May 14 at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin St, Dayton, OH 45402. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Emmanuel Catholic Church. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary