William SMITH
William SMITH

William SMITH

William SMITH Obituary
SMITH, William J. 87, of Centerville, OH passed away on September 28, 2019. Bill was born on January 1, 1932 in Chicago, IL. He was the son of Ben and Lillian K. (Kirkpatrick) Smith. On May 17, 1975, he married Leola "Lee" Joyce (Ratliff) Smith. Bill worked as a manager for the Defense Electronics Supply Center. Along with his wife Lee, Bill is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Turner; granddaughters, Sarah Turner and Cassie Turner-Crisp; grandsons, Spencer Crisp and Johnathan Turner; former grandson-in-love, Tony Williams; and second grandson-in-love, Jim Warden. Visitation will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Central Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 1200 Forrer Blvd., Kettering, Ohio. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 3:00 pm. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 5, 2019
