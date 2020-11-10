1/1
WILLIAM SMITH
SMITH, William A. "Bill"

William A. "Bill" Smith 94, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Arlington Pointe. He was born in Germantown on March 22, 1926, to parents, Clarence and Kathren (Rhoades) Smith. Bill was a carpenter and had worked for Halsey Myers Lumber and Hardware. He was a member of Enterprise Baptist Church. Bill is survived by his two daughters, Sherry (Lewis) Joseph & Tina Pennington; two grandchildren, Lewis Joseph Jr. & Christopher Pennington; and four great-grandchildren, Hannah, Alaura, Chloe & Colton. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gail Smith; grandson, Thomas Pennington; parents; and siblings. Funeral Service will be Friday, November 13, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown with Reverend Jim Anderson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00 noon - 1:00 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Published in Journal-News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
