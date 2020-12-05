1/1
William SNELLING
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SNELLING, William J.

"Bill"

Age 87, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday,

December 2, 2020, at his

residence. He was born February 3, 1933, in Middletown. Bill served in the U.S. Army

during the Korean Conflict and obtained the rank of Corporal. He was a Fireman for the Middletown Fire Department from 1954 to 1985. After his retirement, he lived at Lake Griffin in Florida for 15 years. Bill was a member of the University Baptist Church and Jefferson Lodge #90 F. & A.M. and was an avid fisherman. Preceding him in death were his parents, Claude and Estella May (Borders) Snelling; his wife and mother of his children, Ruth in 2006; his second wife, Jean Snelling in 2014; two sons, Billy Snelling in 2006 and Vince Snelling in 2008; eight brothers, Gene, Jack, Tom, Paul, Rick, Don, John and Claude Jr.; two sisters, Betty and Eloise; and one granddaughter, Elizabeth M. Snelling. He is survived by one son, Ken (Elma) Snelling; five grandchildren, Ken (Nicole) Snelling, Dan Snelling, Vince Snelling, Ashley Stokley and John Snelling; two great-grandchildren, Luke and Adeline; one sister, Cathy (John) James; two brothers, Mike (Shirley) Snelling and Larry (Kathy) Snelling; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will Monday, December 7, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown,

followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Glenn LaRue

officiating. Interment will be at Germantown Union Cemetery with Military Honors by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Service
02:00 PM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved