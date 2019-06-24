|
SPEARY, William C. "Bill" Age 64 of New Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was born on March 1, 1955 in Dayton, Ohio to his parents Orville & Mae (Browning) Speary who have preceded him in death along with his sister, Janet Emmons; and great- great niece, Athena Hutton. Bill is survived by his sister, Connie (Carl) Goad-Cornett; brother, Jim (Ruby) Teer, Jr.; nephews, Clinton (Heather) Goad, and Pete Yuppa; nieces, Melissa (David) Slack, and Chris (Mark) Hughes; great nephews, Reece, Reuben, and Mason; great nieces, Haley, Lacey, and Layla; great-great niece, Naomi; and 2 special friends, Clarence & Norma Witte. Bill was an extremely kind hearted person. He loved helping others and making new friends. He truly never met a stranger. He was loved and will be dearly missed. Services will be held at the convenience of Bill's family. Condolences may be expressed at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 24, 2019