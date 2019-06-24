Home

SPEARY, William C. "Bill" Age 64 of New Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was born on March 1, 1955 in Dayton, Ohio to his parents Orville & Mae (Browning) Speary who have preceded him in death along with his sister, Janet Emmons; and great- great niece, Athena Hutton. Bill is survived by his sister, Connie (Carl) Goad-Cornett; brother, Jim (Ruby) Teer, Jr.; nephews, Clinton (Heather) Goad, and Pete Yuppa; nieces, Melissa (David) Slack, and Chris (Mark) Hughes; great nephews, Reece, Reuben, and Mason; great nieces, Haley, Lacey, and Layla; great-great niece, Naomi; and 2 special friends, Clarence & Norma Witte. Bill was an extremely kind hearted person. He loved helping others and making new friends. He truly never met a stranger. He was loved and will be dearly missed. Services will be held at the convenience of Bill's family. Condolences may be expressed at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 24, 2019
