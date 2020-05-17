|
|
SPOTTS, William Joseph "Bill" 84, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born on April 21, 1936, in Richmond, Indiana, the son of the late Everett Lawrence and Ruth (Pryfogle) Spotts. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Ann Spotts in 1977. He spent his life working as a mechanic and land development, as well as owning and operating several Sunoco Stations throughout the Miami Valley. He looked forward to camping with his family and enjoying motorcycles, boating, and riding horses. He was a longtime member of the Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mimi (Neal) Spotts, ten children: Diana (Mark) Baumgardner, Ann (Mark) Tener, William Joseph (Helga) Spotts, Ronald (Lisa) Spotts, Andrew (Cara) Rigsbee, Bruce (Kim) Spotts, Brian (Ginger) Rigsbee, Emily (Jeremy) Combs, Daniel (Heather) Rigsbee, and Doug (Heather) Rigsbee; twenty-one grandchildren, several great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, "Oliver." He was also preceded death by two sisters and two brothers. A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church general fund or their food pantry. Online expressions of sympathy and his memorial video tribute may be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 17, 2020