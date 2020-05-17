Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Resources
More Obituaries for William SPOTTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William SPOTTS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William SPOTTS Obituary
SPOTTS, William Joseph "Bill" 84, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born on April 21, 1936, in Richmond, Indiana, the son of the late Everett Lawrence and Ruth (Pryfogle) Spotts. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Ann Spotts in 1977. He spent his life working as a mechanic and land development, as well as owning and operating several Sunoco Stations throughout the Miami Valley. He looked forward to camping with his family and enjoying motorcycles, boating, and riding horses. He was a longtime member of the Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mimi (Neal) Spotts, ten children: Diana (Mark) Baumgardner, Ann (Mark) Tener, William Joseph (Helga) Spotts, Ronald (Lisa) Spotts, Andrew (Cara) Rigsbee, Bruce (Kim) Spotts, Brian (Ginger) Rigsbee, Emily (Jeremy) Combs, Daniel (Heather) Rigsbee, and Doug (Heather) Rigsbee; twenty-one grandchildren, several great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, "Oliver." He was also preceded death by two sisters and two brothers. A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church general fund or their food pantry. Online expressions of sympathy and his memorial video tribute may be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now