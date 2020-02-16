|
|
STEPHENSON, William Age 67 of Lewisburg, passed away January 24, 2020. William was retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service. He had graduated from Northridge High School. William loved to fish, bowl, and all animals. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and he will be truly missed. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia Stephenson of Lewisburg who recently passed 17 days later, sons: Mike Stephenson of Dublin and Dan (Stacey) Stephenson of Ashland, grandchildren: Danny, Aaron, Anna, Mateo, brothers: Gary Stephenson, Dennis Stephenson, and Jeff Stephenson, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Joanne Stephenson and brother: Tony Stephenson. A combined Celebration of Life for William and Patricia Stephenson will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the American Legion (200 W National Rd, Englewood). Military honors will begin promptly a 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Association. Kindred Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020