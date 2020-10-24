1/1
WILLIAM STEVENS
STEVENS, William Roby "Bill"

William Roby "Bill" Stevens, 76, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born on August 16, 1944, in Licking County, Ohio, the son of the late

Henry C. and Maggie (Slusher) Stevens. Bill enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 17 and was deeply proud of his service. He worked in construction most of his life. Bill loved to work on cars, particularly his Corvettes and enjoyed riding motorcycles. Family was most important to him. Bill was quite the jokester and wouldn't miss the chance to tease his friends and family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy (Ayer) Stevens, daughter, Angie Stevens, grandchildren: Brittany Harman, and Lindsay Byerman (Paul DeWell); six great-grandchildren: Rylan, P.J., Amiyah, Nolan, Norah and Karter, siblings: Junior (Maggie) Stevens, Judy (Randy) Dotson, and Clyde (Elara) Stevens; several nieces and nephews, brother-in-law, Tom (Sandy) Ayer. Bill was also preceded in death by brothers: Russ, Dorcie and Don Stevens; sisters: Lill Toppins, Opal Short and Linda Smith. A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, October 27th at 2:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit from 1-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial with military honors will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy and his memorial video can be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com.





Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
