William Stevison
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEVISON, William Jennings Age 87, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Doverwood Village in Fairfield Township, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lou and Anna Stevison and sister Mary Lou Maxon. He was born in Scioto Township, outside Chillicothe, Ohio on October 9, 1932. He was an MP in the Army and served in the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, Irene (Batteiger); children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and brother, James Stevison. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 5, 2020, at Venice Cemetery, 4213 Layhigh Road, Ross, Ohio 45014. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Venice Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved