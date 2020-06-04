STEVISON, William Jennings Age 87, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Doverwood Village in Fairfield Township, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lou and Anna Stevison and sister Mary Lou Maxon. He was born in Scioto Township, outside Chillicothe, Ohio on October 9, 1932. He was an MP in the Army and served in the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, Irene (Batteiger); children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and brother, James Stevison. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 5, 2020, at Venice Cemetery, 4213 Layhigh Road, Ross, Ohio 45014. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 4, 2020.