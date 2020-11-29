STONE, William Edward "Bill"



William Edward (Bill) Stone of Dayton, Ohio.



Born April 3, 1931 – deceased November 22, 2020.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and



Pauline Stone, and his first granddaughter, Krista Marie Stone.



Bill was a lifelong resident of Dayton and Centerville, Ohio. He graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1949 and attended Sinclair Community College and the University of Dayton. He was a Korean War Veteran as a member of the U.S. Navy from 1950 thru 1954. He retired as a Director of Purchasing from General Motors Corp. after 36 years of service.



Bill was a lifelong avid sports fan and he especially enjoyed following the Cincinnati Reds and the UD Flyers basketball teams. He passed his love of sports - and his passion for baseball in particular - on to his children and grandchildren. Bill was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. He especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities and never missed a sporting event, dance recital, or cheer leading competition. Bill was a positive role model for his family, and he instilled in all of us strong family values and a work ethic that we carry on as his legacy today.



Bill is survived by his wife, Jean of 68 years; a sister, Dorothy (Conrad) Moller of Arizona; a brother, Jim (Marilyn) Stone of Centerville, OH; sons, Michael (Cheryl) Stone of Bellbrook, OH; and Mark (Pam) Stone of Beavercreek, OH; daughters, Karen (Robert-deceased) Foreman, of Satellite Beach, FL; and Kathy (Rob) Hines of Beavercreek, OH; nine grandchildren, Brian (Tiffany) Stone of San Diego, CA, Barry (Isi) Stone of Nashville, TN, Brandon Stone of San Diego, CA, Britni Stone of London, UK, Jason (Brandee) Foreman of Gulf Breeze, FL, Katie (Brian) Whitten of Fort Worth, TX, Brittany (Eric) Thielsen of Westerville, OH, Brock (Katie) Hines of Beavercreek, OH,



Colleen (Michael) McKee of Beavercreek, OH; six great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Ryken, Landree, and Branson Foreman, Cooper and Hogan Whitten. "We Love You Paw Paw"



No Services at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store