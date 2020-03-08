|
STOVELL, William Harold Of Troy, formerly of Vandalia, born May 22, 1927, passed away February 24, 2020. William graduated from Sacred Heart Latin School in 1941, from Stivers High School in 1944, and from Miami University in 1951. He was trained as an Intelligence Scout in the US Army and served from 1944-1947. In 1951 he wed Carolyn Hostetler and spent the next 64 years in a loving, happy marriage. William (Bill) taught mathematics and wood shop in Kettering until 1953 and in Dayton until 1983. He was a long-time member of the Vandalia Historical Society, the Vandalia Garden Club, and the Bruckner Herb Society. Bill always enjoyed history, conversation, cards, and Miller Time. He loved to travel and work in his shop and garden, and he always had the first ripe tomato of the season. Bill also loved nature and long walks with his soul-mate, Carolyn. He was an avid reader of the local paper and regularly sent relevant clippings to us all. We're sure he regrets not being able to send this one. Bill loved, and was loved by, his family and many friends. He had "a good, long life" and his memory will long be cherished. William was preceded in death by his father, James R. Stovell; his mother, Anne F. (LeRoy) Stovell; his brother, James; his sister, Ann; and his loving wife, Carolyn Sue (Hostetler) Stovell. His surviving children are Kristen Stovell Cupertino (Mike Ellis); Thomas (Denise) Stovell; Susan (Curt) Lawson; Jane (Larry) Jessie; and Timothy Stovell (Genny Groves). He has 9 grandchildren, Pam (Chris) Paladino; Ben, Dan (Kiki), and Will (Casi) Jessie; Annie, Matt (Brittany), and Dan (Breanna) Lawson; and Sam (Kristen) and Mark Stovell. He has 9 great-grandchildren, Nick Paladino; Emily and Avery Jessie; Adalie and Nora Stovell; and Ellie, Collins, Kathryn Zelle, and Madelyn Lawson. Bill also leaves behind a life-long friend of the family, Hazel Pepiot. The family will receive friends on March 14 from 12:00 3:00 p.m. at Morton- Whetstone Funeral Home in Vandalia, Ohio. A private interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Miami County Hospice. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020