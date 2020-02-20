|
SUTTON, William G. "Bill" 70, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born on September 10, 1949 in Cincinnati to parents Sidney Thirston & Alma (Bell) Sutton. Bill was a 1967 graduate of Garfield High School. He retired as Assistant Superintendent for ODOT and also worked for Penske. Bill had served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his companion, Cindy Downey; daughters, Kimberly (Steve) Castator & Kelley (Tom Duggins) Sutton; sons, Josh Lengyel & Isaac Downey; grandchildren, Sydney Prewitt, Bayla Randolph, Keithen Castator, Camden Castator, Tytus Miller & Luke Miller; sisters, Kathryn (Roger) Koger & Brenda (Ronnie) Singleton; brothers, Larry (Robin) Sutton & Bobby (Gayle) Sutton; and numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial Service will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown with Rev. Tom Sylvester officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 20, 2020