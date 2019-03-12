|
TAYLOR Jr., William Henry Age 65 of Dayton, departed this life March 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., THURSDAY, March 14, 2019 at PHILLIPS TEMPLE CME CHURCH, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd., with Pastor James E. Washington, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019