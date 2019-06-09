|
THORNTON, William F. Age 65, born July 2, 1953 in Detroit, MI, passed Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Kindred Hospital. "Billy" graduated from Chaminade High School in 1972. He was the previous owner of TNT Pest Control, a long-distance truck driver for Schneider Trucking, and retired from GM/Inland Division. Preceded in death by wife, Essie Thornton; mother, Marjorie Ivy; father, Waymon Ivy. He is survived by children, Aaron, Marjorie and Billi Michelle Thornton, Nicole Corbitt; father, Franklin (Vivian) Turner; siblings, Harvey Thornton, Karl (Lenora), Kerry (Keisha) and Kandi Ivy, Ronnie and Donnie Turner, Selena Dunaway; 16 grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Service will be held 1 pm Monday, June 10, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am-1pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019