TIFFT, Sr., William F. Age 83, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away Monday May 13, 2019 at . He was born in Kalamazoo, MI, on July 31, 1935 to the late Edith (Fox) and Wesley M. Tifft. He was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Anita L. (Mitchell) Tifft; 3 sisters, Ethyle, Phyllis and Patricia; and his brother, Donald Tifft. He is survived by his sons, William F. Tifft, Jr. and Kenneth Tifft; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; his step-daughter, Angela Garey; his step-son, Mark Garey; numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held 12 - 2 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service) Friday May 17, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary