Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
St Bernard Church
910 Lagonda Ave
View Map
William TILLMAN


1933 - 2019
William TILLMAN Obituary
TILLMAN, William W. 85, of Springfield, passed away June 25, 2019 in Southbrook Care Center. He was born July 6, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio the son of Joseph and Hildegarde (Herring) Tillman. Bill was the President of Glasgo Plastics in Springfield for 31 years retiring in 2003. He was an active member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean War. Bill enjoyed volunteering at the Springfield Soup Kitchen. Survivors include 4 children and their spouses, Mary Tillman, William Jr. and Christine Tillman, John and Jennifer Tillman and Leslie Tillman; 9 grandchildren, Brendon, Bradley, Derrick, Rachel, Victoria, Hannah, John, Reagan, and Danielle; 2 siblings, Richard Tillman and Cindy Hagan and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Vivian in 2012 and 4 siblings. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 1660 E. High St. Funeral Mass will be held at 12:30 pm in St Bernard Church, 910 Lagonda Ave for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Springfield Soup Kitchen, 830 W. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45504.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 28, 2019
