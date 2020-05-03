Home

Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Mass of Christian Burial
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
William TOPP


1925 - 2020
William TOPP Obituary
TOPP, William A. "Bill" 94, of Centerville, OH died at home on April 30, 2020. He was born May 20, 1925 in Urbana, OH to David & Annette Grace Topp. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Jane, two brothers, John & David, and one sister, Annette. He is survived by his children Michael, Annette (Frank) Kikta, Susan (Donald) Barnes, & Monica (David) Pfarr; grandchildren Keith (Emily) Kikta, Renee (Ryan) Keough, Geoffrey (Grant) Barnes, Jared Barnes, Erin Barnes, Andrew Pfarr & Alyssa Pfarr; and great grandchildren Case and Kylie Keough, Blake and Cameron Kikta and Gillian Barnes-Gorman. He is also survived by his three brothers, Richard (Marcey), Daniel, and Donald Topp. Bill graduated from Parker Co-op High School in 1943. He served in WWII as a Radar Operator with the U.S. Marine Corps. Bill's career spanned 43 years at Delco Products Division of General Motors as a Tool & Die Maker and Reliability Engineer. Bill was a devoted Catholic, long-time member of Incarnation Parish and more recently of St. Leonard's Catholic community. He was a Book Buddy at Incarnation School and volunteer at The Castle in Centerville. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 10215, American Legion Post 598, and Incarnation Leisure Club. Bill cherished time spent with his extended family and many friends. He loved traveling, winters at South Padre Island, TX and fishing at Turk Lake, MI. Bill was an avid fan of the Dayton Dragons and UD Flyers. Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of life will be held at a future date. The family requests that donations be made to The Castle, 133 N. Main St, Centerville OH 45459 or St. Vincent de Paul 124 W. Apple St, Dayton OH 45402. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020
