TRAMMEL Jr., William "Sweet Water" Age 69, of Dayton passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 4, 1950 to the late William Trammell, Sr. and Lula Trammell Hudson. He attended Roosevelt High School. After completing his education, William went on to work for Ziebert Rust Proofing for many years.William enjoyed gardening and playing guitar in his free time. He was a loving, caring, and kind son, father, husband, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his son, William Trammell; and brother, Coleman E. Trammell.William is survived by his wife, Katherine Trammell; Deloris Trammell; step-father, Timothy Hudson; brother, Jeff Hudson; 1 granddaughter; aunts, Nancy Murphy, Martha Wilkes, and Josephine McQueene; and many other loving relatives and friends.The family would like to thank the amazing staff, nurses, and doctors at Maria Joseph Nursing and Rehabilitation and Hospice of Dayton for their care and kindness.Viewing to be held at Sunlight Baptist Church (805 Huron Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45402) on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 11am 12pm. A Celebration of Life honoring William to follow at 12pm with Rev. Ralph Guy officiating. Interment to follow at Dayton National Cemetery.Flowers may be delivered to the church on Tuesday from 9:00am to 11:00am. At the request of the family, memorial contributions may be made to Sunlight Baptist Church. For additional information, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020