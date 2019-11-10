|
TUXHORN, William R., Lt. Col. (Ret) 90, passed away on October 29, 2019. Born in Champaign, IL on September 20, 1929 to the late Albert Tuxhorn and Maryon Audrieth. Also preceded in death by step-father Ludwig Audrieth, granddaughter Nichelle (Tuxhorn) Keller, and niece Laura (Tague) Stewart. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Virginia (Warner) Tuxhorn, his siblings Kaaren (Bob) Tague, Elsa (Jack) Hurlock, and Tony (Louise) Audrieth; children Guy (Caryla) Tuxhorn of Hartford WI, Lisa (Jerry) Royce of Loveland, OH, and Carrie (Michael) Adelman of Dublin, OH; grandchildren Ashley, Carlynn, Erin, Kate, Brooke, Sydney, and Jake; great grandchildren Jasmyne, Jennifer, Josiah, and Lithia; and numerous nieces and nephews. William graduated from VMI in 1950 with a degree in chemistry and was commissioned into the USAF. He continued his education at USC and received a degree in aerospace mechanical engineering in 1962. William served in the USAF for 28 years. He was a fighter pilot in the Vietnam War where he flew the F4D Phantom jet fighter completing 152 combat missions in the aircraft. During his tour in Vietnam he was awarded 14 decorations of service including the Bronze Star and the Distinguished Flying Cross which he received for going to the assistance of a scout plane that came under heavy enemy ground fire. Prior to his tour in Vietnam, he served as an exchange pilot with the Navy on the USS Hornet making numerous landings on the air craft carrier. He retired from the USAF in 1978 with a rank of Lieutenant Colonel. William was an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Dayton. He enjoyed singing in the choir and served as a Eucharist Minister for many years. He was very involved in the Beavercreek Rotary having led the Exchange Student program. He was a member of the Frank P. Lahm Flight 9 Chapter of the Order of Daedalians (national fraternity of US military aviators) and participated in the senior citizens of Beavercreek Red Shirts. His favorite hobbies included scuba diving and playing golf. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 456 Woodman Dr, Riverside, OH, on Saturday, November 23 at 11 am. followed by a lunch. A private burial will be held on Monday, November 25. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Beavercreek Rotary, attn: Wright State Scholarship to Beavercreek High School Students, P.O. Box 340475, Beavercreek, OH 45434 or to St. Mark's Episcopal Church in his memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019