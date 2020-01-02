Home

UNDERBURGER Jr., William L. Of Englewood, OH passed away December 30, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. Bill was a caring husband & proud father, and is survived by his wife Patricia and son Ian. His wishes were to be cremated as soon as after his death as possible, with no viewing or memorial services. His wish is for everyone to remember him in their own way at the place and time of their choice. Please don't cry for me; my life has had meaning and been full and wonderful. Remember, I loved all, each and everyone of you were an important part of my life. God Bless and keep all of you.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020
