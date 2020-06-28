VASEL, William Joseph "Bill" Age 87, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Bill was born on June 3, 1932, in Boston, Massachusetts. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, LaDonna; his four children; two step children; as well as many grand and great-grandchildren. Born to Catherine (O'Keefe) Hanrahan and William Hanrahan, Bill was later adopted by stepfather Steven Vasel. In September, 1949, Bill enlisted in the US Army where he served/"raised hell" in Germany until 1952. He returned to Massachusetts where he married and had four children. Many years later he transplanted to Florida where he met and married LaDonna. After retiring from the Manatee County school board, the couple moved to Kettering, OH, to be near LaDonna's family, where they lived for 16 years until Bill's death. He was a friend to all he met, always stood up for the downtrodden, and loved his family more than they knew. Over the years many folks were gifted with pieces of his woodworking and his grandchildren received hundreds of $1 bills for the dollar store. But, most of all, he was a loyal and faithful partner to LaDonna. He loved her well. Friends may call from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with a Celebration of Bill's Life at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.