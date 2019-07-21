|
VON BLON, William T. "Bill" 80 of Clayton, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 19, 2019. Bill was a loving Husband, Brother, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, a Veteran of the United States Navy, and Deputy Sheriff for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (Retired). He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Suzanne (Weller) Von Blon, twin sister Mary Ann Von Blon, 1/2 sister Alice (Danny) Brown, 1/2 brother Paul "Butch" (Lori) Goshorn, son Jeff Von Blon, daughter Teri Oinos, step-sons: Steve (Heather Carpenter) Cameron, Brad (Amy) Cameron, grandchildren: Mitchell Shockey, Macy Oinos, Jared Von Blon, Sarah Byrne, Jacob Cameron, Christopher Cameron, Eric Cameron, Jessica Santo, and Jaiden Carpenter, great-grandchildren: Ethan Miller, Sophia Perry, and Jude Santo, and numerous other relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. Inurnment will be held privately at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019