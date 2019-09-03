Home

WADDLE, William Wesley Age 64 of Riverside, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 in Kettering Medical Center. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 15, 1955 the son of Norman Sr. & Anna Bernice (McDowell) Waddle. He loved to cook out and go camping with his family and he was always concerned about how his family and friends were doing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Theresa (Reed) Waddle; children Shane Waddle, Erica (Sarah) Waddle, Lori (Dennis) Bell and Joe Walters Jr.; grandchildren Tiffany Lewis, Kyle Lewis, Lacie Walters, Aaron Walters and Jayden Walters; great grandson Bentley Lewis; brothers Norman (Charlotte) Waddle Jr. and Ronald David (Sue) Waddle and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Linda Lou Hinkle. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:00 pm 7:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 7:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Hamilton officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
