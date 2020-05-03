Home

WALSH, William Passed away peacefully at his home in Centerville, Ohio on April 28, 2020 at the age of 89. Bill was born on May 25, 1930 in Conneaut, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents Ruth and James, his brother James, and his nephew Patrick Walsh. He is survived by his wife Shirley (Gehring) of 63 years, his daughter Maureen Zavakos (Louis), son Michael, sister Susie Holden, grandchildren Christine and Rachel Zavakos, three nieces and five nephews. Bill graduated from the University of Dayton with a BS in Engineering. He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked at the Duriron Company /Flowserve in Dayton, Ohio where he held manufacturing management and marketing positions. He was a member of Incarnation Parish where a private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday May 1, 2020. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020
