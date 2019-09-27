|
WARNER II, William M. Age 81 of Centerville passed away Saturday September 21, 2019. Bill was born November 8, 1932 in Georgetown, OH to William and Grace Warner who preceded him in death. After graduating from the University of Cincinnati in 1960, he joined the US Air Force Reserves and for many years owned his own business, BW Marketing until his retirement. Bill is survived by his children Christy (Doug Conley) Warner, David (Claudia) Warner, Tracey (Steve) Bitonti and Ron (Heather) Warner; grandchildren Nicole (Hunter) Thruston, Chandler, R.J., Ashtynn and Ellie Warner, sister Phyllis Wahl as well as a niece and several nephews. Dad donated his body to Wright State's School of Medicine's Anatomical program and requested that we not hold a funeral or memorial service. We are honoring his request. Our family would like to thank Day City Hospice for their compassionate care, especially his aide Tong, Case Manager Pam and Nurse David. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr. #110, Dayton, OH 45458.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019