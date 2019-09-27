Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William WARNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William WARNER II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William WARNER II Obituary
WARNER II, William M. Age 81 of Centerville passed away Saturday September 21, 2019. Bill was born November 8, 1932 in Georgetown, OH to William and Grace Warner who preceded him in death. After graduating from the University of Cincinnati in 1960, he joined the US Air Force Reserves and for many years owned his own business, BW Marketing until his retirement. Bill is survived by his children Christy (Doug Conley) Warner, David (Claudia) Warner, Tracey (Steve) Bitonti and Ron (Heather) Warner; grandchildren Nicole (Hunter) Thruston, Chandler, R.J., Ashtynn and Ellie Warner, sister Phyllis Wahl as well as a niece and several nephews. Dad donated his body to Wright State's School of Medicine's Anatomical program and requested that we not hold a funeral or memorial service. We are honoring his request. Our family would like to thank Day City Hospice for their compassionate care, especially his aide Tong, Case Manager Pam and Nurse David. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr. #110, Dayton, OH 45458.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.