WEBER, William Age 72, of Centerville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday April 9, 2019. William was born on February 22, 1947 in Ansbach, Germany to Olga (Miller) Weber and Johann P.Weber. William is survived by his wife of 48 years, Geri Weber; son William Carl Weber; sister Lilly Arkenburg and sister Rose Zwirner, and many dear nieces and nephews. William was a conductor for CSX Railroad and retired in 2008. William was preceded in death by; father Johann P. Weber and mother Olga Weber, a brother, John Paul Weber. A visitation for William will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH, followed by a funeral service at 1:00. The family would like to thank the staff of Kingston of Miamisburg for their special care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Weber family. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary