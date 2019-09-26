|
WICKMAN, William E. "Bill" Age 57, of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald & Norma Jean Wickman. Bill is survived by a son, and a daughter; by his brother, Mike (Denise) Wickman; sisters, Nancy L. Perrin & Rhonda (Dean) Fuls. He is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends. Bill's funeral service will be held 1:30 PM Fri. Sept. 27 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with Pastor Chris Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 12 PM until service time. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019