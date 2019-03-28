WILDMAN, William Kenneth Bill passed away March 16, 2019 with his loved ones present. He was born in Gallia County, OH on March 31, 1941 to Eugenia Maybelle (Sheets) and Elmer Wildman. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Effie Faye (Bowman) Wildman, daughters Vickie Ann (Bruce) Cunningham of Sparta, TN, Linda (Doug) Lewis of Springfield, OH, a son David (Carol) Wildman of Woodstock, OH, ten grandchildren, Bruce, Julie, Lisa, Shaun, Allen, Lea, Kelly, Melinda, Brittany and Todd, fourteen great-grandchildren, also four brothers Troy Blaine (Joan), Frank (Joy), Leroy and Johnny Ray, a brother-in-law Rodney (Sandy) Bowman and four sisters-in-law Barbara and Glenda Wildman and Carol and Virginia Bowman. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife's parents Bill and Versie Bowman, brothers Eugene and James, brothers-in-law Ronald and Randy Bowman. Bill worked at Quick Manufacturing (Toro), Robins and Myers and retired from KoneCrane. His body will be cremated. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 4650 Hilldale Road, Springfield, OH with a memorial service to follow at 11:30 am, Rev. David Steinmetz officiating. A meal will be provided. Ferncliff Funeral Home and Crematory is handling the arrangements. www.FerncliffCemetery.org Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary