WILLIS, William C. Age 83, of Morrow, OH, and formerly of Miamisburg, was called home Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Hospice of Blue Ash. William was born on May 30, 1936, to the late William and Mae (McQueen) Willis. He went to Carlisle High School, served in the US Navy from Dec. 1953 to June 1958 and retired from DP&L in 1998. William was a member and Past Commander of American Legion Post #165 in Miamisburg, he served in all the chairs of American Legion District 3, he served as Treasurer of Ohio American Legion and served on the American Legion National Security Commission for 8 years. William was also a member of the Anchor of Hope Church in Lebanon, OH. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Willis; his brother, David Lee Willis and his sister, Karen Sue Alcorn. William is survived by his son, William Edward (Bernaleigh) Willis; his daughter, Teresa Louise Goldthwaite; his son, Leslie Wayne Willis; his grandsons, Brad Hutson, Marc (Haley) Hutson, Evan (Aleisha) Willis, Andrew Thoma; his great grandchildren, Braden, Benjamin, Cole, Sadie Willis, Tobin and Maren Hutson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services are at 12:30pm, Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Anchor of Hope Church, 1235 Settlemire Rd, Lebanon, OH with his son Ed officiating. Burial will be in Hill Grove Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday, from 11 am to 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 27, 2020