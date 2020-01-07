|
WILSON, William J. "Bill" 71, of Bellefontaine, left for his final hunting trip on Sunday morning, January 5, 2020, at his home. He was born in Chillicothe on February 6, 1948, to the late Cecil A. Wilson and Juanita G. (Pollock) Burcham Hampton. Bill was also preceded in death by two sisters, a brother, special step-father Orville Burcham, his mother-in-law and father-in-law Mary and Thomas Porter, and his brother-in-law David Scheff. Bill married Debbie Porter on June 22, 1991, and she survives. He is also survived by children: Garry (Jenni) Hall of Bellefontaine, Ashlee Hall of DeGraff, Orville (Melinda) Wilson of South Charleston, William (Jessica) Wilson of Hilliard, and Franklin Wilson of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren: Hunter, Haylee, Hannah, and baby Hall on the way, Franklin, Nick, and Jarrett Wilson; step-brother Sam Wilson of North Carolina; like a son and his hunting buddy Brian Schaffer of Anna; sisters-in-law Tina (John) Wheatley of Arkansas, Gina Scheff of West Liberty, Jenny (Tadd) Chaney of Springfield; brother-in-law Noah (Pam) Dillon of Springfield; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends Randy and Tina Branscum, Brian Dixon, and Tina Schaffer. Bill worked for many years at Champion Company in Springfield, and retired in 2016 as a press operator from KTH after 20 years of employment. The family would like to extend special thanks to Memorial Hospital Specialty Care Center and to Universal Home Health Hospice, especially Amanda for her special talks with Bill during her visits. At Bill's request, a special celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family was assisted with funeral arrangements by the staff of Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, DeGraff, and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 7, 2020