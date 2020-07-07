William WILSON

WILSON, William Junior Age 93, of Brookville, died peacefully in his home on Friday, July 3, 2020. William, affectionately known as Willie, was born on November 2, 1926, in Clayton, Ohio, the son of Wilbur Wilson and Bertha (Price) Wilson. Growing up, like many boys of his generation, he enjoyed sports, especially baseball, and would later manage in Little League. As a youngster, he earned money as a caddie at Meadowbrook Country Club and developed a love for golf, which he played with his friends, sons, and grandchildren into his nineties. As a child of the depression, he was drafted in WWII and served in the Pacific Theater. After the war he met his wife of 73 years, Virginia (Flora) Wilson, in what was known as Swanktown, Ohio, near the crossroads of US routes 40 and 49. They married in 1947, and promptly began their family of four sons. Willie had a powerful lust for life and his work consumed a large portion of his time, but he always found time to garden and to tend to his properties. He held a variety of work positions and worked two jobs for many years. He worked at what is now Wright-Patterson AFB before being drafted into the Army. He later owned a bulk milk route, delivered fuel oil, worked at National Cash Register, part-time at the US Post Office and ended his career with the Montgomery County Engineers. In spite of his full-time work schedule he always found time on Sunday mornings to help his boys with their paper routes. Willie is survived by his wife, Virginia; three sons, Ronald Wilson (Beverly), Steve Wilson and Timothy Wilson; sister Nancy Knoop; seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Michael Wilson (Deborah) and his three brothers, Charles, Homer, and Jack Wilson. Those who wish to honor his memory may wish to make a small donation to Hospice of Dayton
or any worthy organization. Willie lived a full and meaningful life. He was a quiet and kind man with a gentle heart. A graveside service will be held 10 AM, Wed., July 8, 2020, at the Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. Arrangements are in the care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
