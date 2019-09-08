Home

WOLFE, William H. Age 94, of Hamilton, passed away September 5, 2019. He was born to the late Floyd and Dorothy Wolfe on October 27, 1924 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Bill grew up in Metamora, Indiana and farmed with his father in Greensburg, Indiana. He was a WWII veteran in the United States Army. Bill retired from Ford Motor Company after many years of service. He enjoyed spending time outdoors in his gardens. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Loveine Wolfe and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Mike Schuck. He also is survived by his sister Joyce Thomas. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and sister Gail Good. A visitation will take place at Rose Hill Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 1pm-2pm with a funeral service to follow at 2pm. A private burial to take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 8, 2019
