William WRIGHT


1931 - 2019
William WRIGHT Obituary
WRIGHT, William L. Born 4/28/31 in Twightwee, Ohio, died 3/13/19. Bill retired from 1st National Bank Belmont branch in Springfield, Ohio in 1975 and from Bradenton Funeral Home, Bradenton, Fla. in 1999. He leaves his wife of 67 years Mari-Ann (Lawrence) Wright, three sons, Jeff (Wendy), Nick (fianc?e Warqaa), and Tim, one sister, Carolyn Baker, of Springfield, 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 5 step great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no services
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 24, 2019
