WRIGHT, William E "Bill" 87, of Riverside, OH passed away March 21 at Danbury Senior Living Center. He was an extraordinary man who loved hunting, fishing and most of all, his family. Bill was born to the late Earl and Bertha Wright on June 22, 1931 in Jamestown, Ohio. Just sixteen months ago, he lost his beautiful and loving wife of 63 years, Darleen. Four sisters, Helen, Dottie, Jane, Marilyn and one brother, Hank, also preceded him in death. He has been loved deeply by his two daughters and sons-in-law of whom he was extremely proud, Beverly (Danny) Palmer and Connie (Eric) Jensen , special niece Carolyn (Ed) Wojcik and nephew Gary Wortman. He leaves behind seven grandchildren who were his life's greatest joy, Pam (Jon) Pirk, William Jensen, Brooke Palmer, Lindsey (Ryan) Temple and Katharine Wojcik, four great-grandchildren with whom he felt blessed to share their lives, Tyler and Logan Pirk, and Gavin and Olivia Temple. Bill maintained many life long relationships with friends, whom he considered family, several cousins and was exceptionally close to his many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed nothing more than sharing his love of the outdoors and teaching young people about nature. He always had a smile on his face and a story to tell. He will be greatly missed and a void will be forever in our hearts. Family will greet friends Saturday, April 6 from 10:00am to noon, with the service starting at noon at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, OH. A graveside service to follow at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, OH. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary