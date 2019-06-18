|
|
WRIGHT, Sr., William R. Former Art Director of WHIO-TV, born September 17, 1918, died June 11, 2019. He was a resident at Sycamore Glen Rehabilitation Center in Miamisburg, OH. He is survived by his wife, Flonzie, 7 children, 2 step-children, 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, a sister, and a host of relatives. Funeral service will be held 11 am Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Dale Wright Memorial Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 7409 Conservancy Road, Germantown, OH. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Germantown Union Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 18, 2019