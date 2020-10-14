1/1
WILLIAM WRIGHT
WRIGHT, William Von "Bill" Age 83, died peacefully at home with his family by his side on October 13, 2020. Bill was born on September 27, 1937, in Oxford, OH, to Wayne and Mary Ruth (Steele) Wright. He married Judy Ann Price on November 5, 1959. Bill was employed as an operator for Broshear Contractors for 37 years. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed tackling projects for family, friends, and his church. Bill and Judy enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and abroad. By motorhome, they visited 49 states often taking grandchildren along for the adventure. Bill loved Judy and his family passionately. His keen sense of humor and jovial spirit brought joy to all who knew him. Bill is survived by his wife, Judy; three children, Debbie Baker (Dennis), William Alan Wright, and Rachel Wright; and family members, Don Baker and Barbara Brown. He was a beloved "Pap" to six grandchildren, Chris (Anna), Matthew, Jacob, Alaina (Jason), Sarah, and Sam, also brothers/sisters-in-law, Jean Wright, Joan South, Kenny (Sally) Price, Denise (Bud) Hurst, Jamie (Julie) Price, and Gloria (Scott) Hawkins; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Wright; and grandson, Daniel Accorinti. Visitation will be held from 10am until 11am on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will follow at 11am on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Wendell Coning officiating. A Private Family Burial will take place. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorial contributions be made to the Daniel H. Accorinti Memorial Scholarship, payable to the Hamilton Community Foundation, 319 North Third Street, Hamilton, OH 45011-1624. The family wishes to thank Dr. Kathleen Lang, and Hospice of Cincinnati, including Sarah and Marsha and many other staff members. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
