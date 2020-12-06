1/1
William ZOLL
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZOLL, William "Bill"

Age 82, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday,

December 2, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Village. He was born on April 8, 1938, in Tiffin, Ohio, the son of Cletus Zoll, Sr. and Mary (Allman) Zoll. He was

preceded in death by his

parents; brother Robert Zoll;

sister Revella Swett; daughter Sharen Marie Adkinson; and son Michael Gray Zoll. He is

survived by his wife of 61 years, Muriel (Gray) Zoll, Centerville, Ohio, originally from Brewer, Maine; daughter Terri and

son-in-law, Bill Bieganek. He is also survived by his brother, Clete Zoll and sister-in-law, Patricia Zoll, as well as his sister, Anna Myers and brother-in-law, Cliff Myers. He leaves behind numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and great-grandchildren. Bill attended school in Tiffin, Ohio and earned a B.S. Degree in Management from Wright State University in Fairborn, Ohio. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of exemplary service. Bill went on to work for General Dynamics, Price Waterhouse Coopers before retiring from LOGTEC, Inc. in Fairborn, Ohio. Bill and Muriel were active

volunteers at Bethany Lutheran Village for many years. He is well known for his devotion to Muriel, parking his blue

scooter outside her door for daily visits. Bill will be missed by his family and many friends and will be long remembered by all. A private service will be held graveside at David's

Cemetery in Kettering. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held in 2021. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, the United Service Organization (USO) or Hospice of Dayton. No flowers please. To share your condolences with the family, please visit www.Routsong.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved