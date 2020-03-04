|
TRENT, William With heavy hearts we say goodbye to William Kelly Trent (Kelly). Kelly was called to heaven on February 27, 2020, at Lorelei House (). He died peacefully in his sleep after a tough battle with Cancer. He was born to John and Gladys Trent on January 24, 1958, in Wolfe County, Kentucky. Kelly was employed at High Concrete Technology for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Deborah Trent of Carlisle Ohio, his children Lara Clement and spouse Kenny Roach, Tami Breddy and spouse Dennis Breddy, Tara Nicole Burlew (Nikki) and spouse Chris Burlew, Amanda Allen and spouse Josh Allen, his 7 grandchildren and his 7 great-grandchildren , his siblings Jean Roseberry, Joe Wesley Trent (Wes) and Sheila Trent-Gibbs and many absolutely adored nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 7, 2020 at the Whiskey Barrel located at 857 West Central Avenue in Springboro, Ohio, from 1:00-4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020