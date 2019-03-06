BAILEY, Willie James Age 76 was born September 29, 1942 in Montgomery, Alabama. He was born to Walter Louis Baily and Lovie Mae Franklin Shepherd. He was one of 7 children. He departed this life surrounded by family at home under the care of his loving wife and Hospice of Dayton on March 1, 2019. Willie was a graduate of Dunbar High School in 1960 and Retired from General Motors in December 2006. He served in the Army from 1964-1967. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter Louis Bailey and Lovie Mae Franklin Shepherd; brothers, Walter Louis Bailey III and William Felder; sisters Virginia Blair and Annette Rice. He leaves to mourn his passing his loving, beautiful, devoted wife of 54 years, Jacqueline Hall Bailey; son, Bryan Bailey; daughter, Shara Bailey; granddaughter-daughter, LaDeirdre Bailey; great grandsons, Micah James Forte and Tristan Larry Sims; sisters Barbara (Robert) Rice and Deborah Epps; sister-in-law, Lily White; as well as a host of loving nephews, nieces, cousins and special cousin Robert (Shirley) Rendell and many other family and friends. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8,, 2019 at 11:30 am at Phillips Temple Church, (3620 Shiloh Springs Rd, Trotwood, OH). Viewing will be from 10:30 am until the time of service. Burial will follow in Dayton National Cemetery with military honors. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary